Tennis Player Yana Sizikova Arrested On Suspicion Of Match-Fixing

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing in the middle of the Roland-Garros tournament.

The 26-year-old was arrested on the evening of Thursday, June 3, after her first-round doubles match with her partner Ekaterina Alexandrova, just as she was coming out of her post-match massage session.

Sizikova was taken into police custody in the Central Service for Races and Games (SCCJ) of the judicial police following allegations of ‘sports corruption’ and ‘gang fraud’.

Sizikova’s arrest is said to have been ‘very eventful’, with security service personnel attempting to block the arrest. Searches were also carried out in her hotel room, Le Parisien reports.

Sizikova is reportedly caught up in an investigation that was first opened in October by the Paris prosecutor’s office following allegations of ‘organized gang fraud’ and ‘active and passive sports corruption,’ The Guardian reports.

These suspicions first sparked during the previous edition of the French Open, and investigators are now looking into the first-round match played by Sizikova last year.

During this match, it is alleged that tens of thousands of euros were wagered with multiple gambling operators for a doubles match against Romanian tennis opponents Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria.

The allegations are said to relate to the fifth game of the second set, during which Sizikova, who is currently ranked 101st in the world, is said to have committed two double faults and messed up a point.

