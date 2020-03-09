Texas Rangers Baseball Player Willie Calhoun Hospitalised After Being Hit In Face By 95mph Fastball
Willie Calhoun was taken off the pitch and rushed to hospital after being hit in the face by a 95mph fastball during Sunday’s Cactus League game.
The 25-year-old baseball outfielder, who plays for the Texas Rangers, was hit by the pitch from Julio Urias in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Calhoun remained on the ground for a few minutes and play was stopped for around 10 minutes as trainers and coaches attended to the player, who was on his knees bent over near the home plate.
Joey Gallo, who also plays for the Texas Rangers and who was on deck at the time, said Calhoun was struggling to communicate with those helping him in the moments after the accident.
The baseball player told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
He didn’t really say anything. He didn’t answer. He was definitely moaning and his mouth was really hurting. I think he was hearing [us] but he really couldn’t get anything out.
It’s tough because I’m really really close with Willie. He’s one of my best friends, so to see that happen and him go down like that, it was really, really tough to see that.
I just tried to be there for him and make sure he knew we were all around him and trying to help him and just praying that he’s OK.
With his face covered with a towel, Calhoun was able to walk to a medical cart with the help of others. He was then driven to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where a CT scan confirmed he had sustained a fractured jaw.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward and general manager Jon Daniels followed in a separate car, with bench coach Don Wakamatsu managing the remainder of the game.
Urias said he struggled to concentrate for the rest of the game after hitting Calhoun, explaining: ‘I really had a hard time and I didn’t feel like myself out there. I’ve never been in a situation like that.’
He continued:
Unfortunately, what happened, happened. I pray he’s OK. After the second inning, I kept praying for him. He was in my thoughts.
I went out for the third inning and I have to continue my job. I trust in God, put it in the hands of God and go out and focus on pitching.
Calhoun is expected to undergo further evaluation later today, March 9.
Our thoughts are with Calhoun and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.
