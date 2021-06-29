The Full Injury List From The Tour De France Crash Has Been Revealed And It’s Horrifying

PA Images/FloBikes/YouTube

The full extent of the damage done by a spectator who caused a huge pile up in the Tour de France has been revealed, and there are far more injuries than first reported.

More than half the peloton was taken out when a spectator holding a giant cardboard sign stepped into the road, leaving several riders bruised and bloodied, with some forced to abandon the race.

The accident was one of two major crashes that took place during the opening stage of this year’s race, and while only an initial eight people were reported injured, it’s not exactly surprising that number has risen over the past few days as more horrendous injuries were confirmed by various teams.

According to Cycling News, 21 riders have now been officially listed as having suffered injuries, and that’s not including the dozens more who walked away with relatively minor scrapes.

The worst of the injuries required a stay in hospital, including Cyril Lemoine, who suffered four broken ribs, a head wound and a punctured lung; Ignatas Konovalovas, who was taken to hospital for head trauma, and Marc Soler, who was forced to abandon the Tour after riding to the finish line with two broken elbows.

Several other riders underwent radiological scans for possible broken bones, while many are expected to soldier on with sprains and stitched-up cuts.

In a statement, local police confirmed they were searching for the spectator, while the race deputy director said they planned to sue the culprit, telling L’Equipe, ‘We are suing this woman who behaved so badly… so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.’

