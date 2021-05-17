The Game Challenges Jake And Logan Paul To Two-On-Two Fight With Brother

PA Images

American rapper The Game has challenged YouTubers-turned-boxers Jake and Logan Paul to come together to fight him and his brother, Big Fase 100.

The Paul brothers have been making waves in the world of boxing over the last few months, with one of their more recent moments in the spotlight coming when Jake stole the hat of Logan’s future opponent, Floyd Mayweather.

Advert 10

Admittedly that altercation didn’t actually take place in the ring, but both Jake and Logan have made their willingness to fight clear since they decided to take on boxing, so The Game has decided to put himself forward as competition.

PA Images

The rapper, who is known for songs such as Hate It Or Love It and West Side, took to Twitter to challenge the brothers this weekend, suggesting that they didn’t need a referee or judge to go head-to-head.

Tagging both Jake and Logan, he wrote: ‘meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will f*ck you & your brother up sh*t!!!!’

Advert 10

It’s unclear whether Big Fase 100 has actually agreed to take part in such a fight, but The Game seems confident that he’d be willing to take on both Jake and Paul despite a tumultuous past with his sibling, which has played out in the past via diss tracks.

Jake wasted little time in responding to the offer, expressing his belief that he and Logan would have no trouble in defeating The Game and Big Fase 100. He mocked the rapper by using one of his song titles in his response, writing: ‘Hate it or love it you would get knocked the f*cked out.’

Advert 10

The Game wasn’t phased by the YouTuber’s confidence as he responded: ‘Whichever one of y’all I see 1st eating cement !!!’

Only time will tell whether the four fighters will ever actually meet, but it’s likely Logan will want to avoid sustaining any injuries ahead of his fight with Mayweather, which is set to take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Logan has previously assured that he is ‘not scared’ about his fight with the legend, despite Mayweather’s 50-0 record.

Advert 10

Per TalkSport, he said: ‘I’m excited, I’m blessed to have this opportunity and I think we’re gonna wow a lot of people.’

While the fight with The Game might end up being contained to Twitter, at least the conversation about the potential bout is offering fans some entertainment!