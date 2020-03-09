The Mountain Just Won The Arnold Strongman Classic For Third Year In A Row Rogue Fitness/YouTube

Hafþór Björnsson – best known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones – has just won the Arnold Strongman Classic competition for the third year in a row, and he didn’t even have to squish any eyeballs to get the trophy.

The 31-year-old Icelandic professional strongman and actor left the rest of the competitors in the dust on the second day of the contest, lifting an incredible 1,026 pounds (465 kgs) during the Elephant Bar Deadlift. For reference, a racing horse will usually weigh about 500kg.

Now, as somebody who struggle to pick up even the lightest of weights at the gym, I cannot even fathom the colossal reserves of physical strength this feat would have taken.

As reported by Men’s Health, the reigning world record holder for heaviest deadlift is still held by Björnsson’s rival, Eddie Hall, who pulled 1,100 pounds (500 kgs) at Europe’s Strongest Man back in 2016.

However, the lift achieved by Björnsson at the Arnold Strongman Classic 2020 was on the Elephant Bar, which is lengthier than a regulation ‘Olympic’ bar so as to accommodate additional weights.

As per BarBend, Björnsson could have gone on to make a third attempt to break the formidable 501 kg (1,104 pounds) for the $100,000 prize.

However, he ultimately made the decision to conserve his energy for the remainder of the gruelling strongman contest.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson PA

Taking to Instagram following his victory, 6ft 9in, 420lb Björnsson wrote:

1st place baby! I won the Arnold Strongman Classic 2020! 3 years straight!!! Words can’t describe how happy and grateful I am for the support around me.

Björnsson went on to praise his coach, Sebastian Oreb and his nutrition coach Stan ‘Rhino’ Efferding, before giving thanks to his wife Kelsey Henson, best friend Andri Reyr Vignisson and his parents for their ongoing support.

Björnsson had been competing in the Arnold Strongman Classic for the 10th year in a row. He earned the title in 2019 and 2018, after coming second in 2017 and fifth in 2016. Björnsson was also crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2018.

This year, Poland’s Mateusz Kieliszkowski came in second place following a third place showing in 2019. The current World’s Strongest Man, Martins Licis, from LA, was this year’s third place winner, after finishing second place last year.

In preparation for this year’s competition, Björnsson reportedly increased his daily food intake to a staggering 10,000 calories each day.

Many congratulations to Hafþór Björnsson on this absolutely mind-blowing display of strength!