The Undertaker Addresses Whether His Wrestling Days Are Over In Emotional Interview

Faisal Al Nasser/Alamy/Netflix

WWE icon Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, has spoken about the future of his wrestling career.

While the fan favourite had his final farewell at the WWE Survivor Series last year, many hoped they would see the wrestler back in the ring.

The Undertaker’s retirement has been suggested several times, including after WestleMania XXX in 2014 and again in 2020.

Alamy

The Undertaker was a regular fixture at WWE’s WrestleMania, an annual event each spring that sees the biggest names in wrestling go head-to-head.

During his 30-year career, the star has risen to cult status. His consecutive 21 wins at WrestleMania became known as ‘The Streak’ and beating The Undertaker became more prestigious than winning any other title.

However, amid rumours surrounding his retirement in 2014, his streak was ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX.

As fans are aware, WrestleMania XXX wasn’t The Undertaker’s last hurrah. The star proceeded to take part in a number of WWE events, including the Super Show-Down and further WrestleMania events.

However, despite fans’ hopes, The Undertaker made it clear in a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News that he would not be returning to the ring.

The wrestler said that he still has the ‘wrestling bug’ but that his retirement came from a performance standpoint.

Alamy

He said:

It’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point.

While the showman might finally rest in peace, he urged fans to see next year’s WrestleMania.

Speaking of the 2022 event, he said:

I’m really excited for this year’s Mania. Everybody’s kind of coming back out again after COVID and everything else. I think it’s going to be huge, I really do.