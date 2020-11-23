unilad
The Undertaker Officially Retires From WWE After 30 Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 23 Nov 2020 10:31

Veteran wrestler The Undertaker is retiring after 30 years at WWE.

Mark Calaway made his final cameo as the wrestling legend during the WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night, November 22.

‘For 30 long years I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again,’ the 55-year-old said, after stepping in the ring to celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker, The Sun reports.

‘And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace.’

Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Vince McMahon all took to the ring following Roman Reigns’ match with Drew McMahon, to discuss The Undertaker’s legacy on the sport.

Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Triple H all made appearances too, as well as The Undertaker’s kayfabe half-brother Kane.

Many WWE fans were left in tears when a hologram of Undertaker’s former manager Paul Bearer appeared, after he sadly passed away in 2013.

The Undertaker is a seven-time world heavyweight WWE champion, having held the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship a further three times, proving why he’s widely believed to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

In the late 80s he joined World Championship Wrestling as Mean Mark Callous, before rebranding as The Undertaker during a move to WWE, which was WWF in 1990.

After three decades, The Undertaker can finally rest in peace.

Topics: Sport, Wrestling, WWE

