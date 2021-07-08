There’s Now A Petition For An England Denmark Rematch

PA Images

A petition has launched for a rematch between England and Denmark after last night’s controversial semi-final win at the Euros.

Cruising through on 2-1 victory against the Danes, England has reached the final of an international men’s tournament for the first time in 55 years.

However, amid the nationwide chants of ‘it’s coming home’, the home side has been criticised for the game-winning penalty, with Raheem Sterling accused of diving and cheating.

Sterling appeared to be brought down under the pressure of Mathias Jensen in the 102nd minute. VAR then seemingly confirmed the player made contact, leading on to Harry Kane securing the goal from a rebound and England winning the match.

After the game, pundits and fans began debating whether the foul should have been given, with some arguing Sterling was already on his way down. ‘Cheating b*stard hasn’t been touched and is already on his way down before Jensen has touched him. Always f*cking cheating,’ one particularly frustrated viewer wrote.

The Change.org petition isn’t off to a strong start, with only 103 people signing the demand for a rematch between the two sides. It should be said, the chances of a rematch are astronomically small, and even that’s an understatement.

‘We wish to overrule the penalty decision against Denmark. It was a wrong call, there needs to be contact for a penalty and there was absolutely no contact. If this is not overruled, it would show a failure by UEFA and the beautiful game of football,’ the petition reads.

‘UEFA is a f*cking disgrace,’ one signee wrote. ‘I’m all up for rematch! We outplayed Denmark and will do it again! Waaah waaah waah, ya bunch of babies,’ one presumed England fan also commented.

‘Football’s diving home’ has been tweeted by multiple viewers, including Italians ahead of their face-off on Sunday, July 11.

Even English players and commentators have described the penalty as ‘dubious’, with presenter Richard Keys tweeting: ‘A great night for England – but anyone that doesn’t condemn Sterling for his dive is kidding themselves. Denmark deserved better. VAR failed the game tonight. Or does it suit UEFA to have England in the final? We must be allowed to listen to VAR/ref convos.’

Meanwhile, Dietmar Hamann said, ‘They won with a penalty which was a blatant dive and this is not in the spirit of the game.’

