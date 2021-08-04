This Aussie Had An Absolute Nightmare In The 110m Hurdles

nick_hough/Instagram/@GordonIKnight/Twitter

An Australian athlete has failed to qualify for the Olympic 110m hurdles final after a nightmare run.

Nicholas Hough took part in the semi-final race today, August 4, but came across a few hurdles on the way – literally.

Advert 10

Hough started off the race rocky by clipping the first hurdle, before going on to knock over the second and most of the ones that followed.

While he continued to hit the hurdles, the runner miraculously kept up momentum and managed to stay on his feet.

Channel 7 commentator Tamsyn Manou said that knocking that first hurdle will have thrown Hough off because ‘he just couldn’t keep his hip height high’.

Advert 10

People on social media have since made light-hearted jokes about the athlete’s performance, comparing it to being like a bull in a china shop.

One person joked, ‘Nick Hough looks like he’s just gone “Hold my beer – I reckon I can do this hurdling thing”.’

Another person said, ‘Nicholas Hough in lane 9 ran the greatest race in Olympic history. Ran through the hurdles. Didn’t come in last. Beast mode.’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, others have congratulated him for making it so far in the competition. One Twitter user wrote, ‘Great run & PB from @Nick_Hough despite clipping hurdles (well clobbering three) #talent.’

Someone else said, ‘At least he kept his own rhythm to finish the race. Some would give up and not finish. Well done #NickHough.’

While he hit several hurdles, Hough’s finishing time was just 0.3 seconds short of the time that saw him qualify for the semi-finals. He completed the race in 13.88 seconds, just shy of his personal best, 13.38.

In a post-race interview, Hough revealed he was dealing with an injury from yesterday, August 3.

Advert 10

He said, as per Mail Online, ‘I had a sore calf after the heat yesterday, so it was a struggle to warm up and I didn’t have much power getting going and driving through the hurdles.’

Hough added:

I am happy I got out on the track. It’s great to be out here and representing Australia. Amazing to be competing at my first Olympic semi-final and it’s fuelled the fire to go to the final next time.

Advert 10

While Hough didn’t bring home a medal for his country, Australia are still doing pretty well, with an impressive 15 gold medals under their belt at the time of writing.

At the top of the medal-winning chart is China, followed by the US and Japan.