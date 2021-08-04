unilad
Advert

This Aussie Had An Absolute Nightmare In The 110m Hurdles

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Aug 2021 11:15
This Aussie Had An Absolute Nightmare In The 110m Hurdlesnick_hough/Instagram/@GordonIKnight/Twitter

An Australian athlete has failed to qualify for the Olympic 110m hurdles final after a nightmare run.

Nicholas Hough took part in the semi-final race today, August 4, but came across a few hurdles on the way – literally.

Advert

Hough started off the race rocky by clipping the first hurdle, before going on to knock over the second and most of the ones that followed.

While he continued to hit the hurdles, the runner miraculously kept up momentum and managed to stay on his feet.

Channel 7 commentator Tamsyn Manou said that knocking that first hurdle will have thrown Hough off because ‘he just couldn’t keep his hip height high’.

Advert

People on social media have since made light-hearted jokes about the athlete’s performance, comparing it to being like a bull in a china shop.

One person joked, ‘Nick Hough looks like he’s just gone “Hold my beer – I reckon I can do this hurdling thing”.’

Another person said, ‘Nicholas Hough in lane 9 ran the greatest race in Olympic history. Ran through the hurdles. Didn’t come in last. Beast mode.’

Advert

Meanwhile, others have congratulated him for making it so far in the competition. One Twitter user wrote, ‘Great run & PB from @Nick_Hough despite clipping hurdles (well clobbering three) #talent.’

Someone else said, ‘At least he kept his own rhythm to finish the race. Some would give up and not finish. Well done #NickHough.’

While he hit several hurdles, Hough’s finishing time was just 0.3 seconds short of the time that saw him qualify for the semi-finals. He completed the race in 13.88 seconds, just shy of his personal best, 13.38.

In a post-race interview, Hough revealed he was dealing with an injury from yesterday, August 3.

Advert

He said, as per Mail Online, ‘I had a sore calf after the heat yesterday, so it was a struggle to warm up and I didn’t have much power getting going and driving through the hurdles.’

Hough added:

I am happy I got out on the track. It’s great to be out here and representing Australia. Amazing to be competing at my first Olympic semi-final and it’s fuelled the fire to go to the final next time.

Advert

While Hough didn’t bring home a medal for his country, Australia are still doing pretty well, with an impressive 15 gold medals under their belt at the time of writing.

At the top of the medal-winning chart is China, followed by the US and Japan.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Piers Morgan Forced Into Rare Apology After Being Owned By Medallist Keely Hodgkinson
Sport

Piers Morgan Forced Into Rare Apology After Being Owned By Medallist Keely Hodgkinson

Priest Sews Lips Together To Protest Rupert Murdoch Climate Change Ignorance
News

Priest Sews Lips Together To Protest Rupert Murdoch Climate Change Ignorance

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends
Sport

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends

HBO Max Series ‘The Prince’ Faces Huge Criticism For ‘Disgusting’ Portrayal Of Royal Family
News

HBO Max Series ‘The Prince’ Faces Huge Criticism For ‘Disgusting’ Portrayal Of Royal Family

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, Australia, Olympics, Tokyo 2020

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    World pokes fun at Aussie track star who hit EVERY hurdle during his 110m semi-final at the Tokyo Games

 