Tiger Woods In Hospital After Rolling Car In ‘Serious’ LA Crash

PA Images

Tiger Woods has been transported to hospital after being injured in a rolling car crash in Los Angeles.

The golf star was involved in a ‘serious’ crash this morning, February 23, with officers responding to the ‘single vehicle roll-over traffic collision’ on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at 7.12am.

Woods’ car had been travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at the time of the crash, from which fire crews had to rescue him using special ‘jaws of life’.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department explained: ‘The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.’

The statement added: ‘Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.’

Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision. While he’s been ‘rushed’ to hospital, his current condition is also unclear.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest Woods has sustained ‘multiple’ leg injuries, however the extent of these haven’t been confirmed. ‘He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support,’ Steinberg said.

A source from the LA County Sheriff’s Department also said they don’t believe alcohol was connected to the crash, according to TMZ.

The 45-year-old had reportedly been in the area while attending the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

There are no further updates on Woods’ condition at this time.