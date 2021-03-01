Tiger Woods Shares First Message Since Horror Crash Via Twitter

PA Images

Tiger Woods has shared his first message to his fans and followers after he suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash last week.

The champion golfer was driving in suburban Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 23, when his car crossed the centre of the roadway, mounted the kerb on the other side of the road and overturned into some shrubs.

Woods was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital, where he underwent a procedure to stabilise compound fractures of his tibia and fibula.

Messages of support came pouring in for Woods after the crash, with current and former athletes joining fans in wishing him a quick recovery. On Sunday, fellow golfers including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau paid tribute to Woods by dressing in his trademark red shirt and black trousers at the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship.

After he passed the ‘critical’ phase and began communicating with family towards the end of last week, Woods has now reached out to the public for the first time, writing on Twitter:

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.

Thomas shared a picture of his Woods-inspired outfit on Twitter before Sunday’s event, writing that the black and red clothes ‘seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had.’

Among those extending their thoughts to Woods was former president Barack Obama, who shared his well-wishes after hearing the news of Woods’ crash.

He wrote: ‘Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.’

Basketball star Magic Johnson wrote: ‘Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery.’

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said the car crash occurred on a stretch of road which is known for high speeds and prone to crashes.

Carlos Gonzalez, the sheriff’s deputy who was first to arrive at the scene, commented:

I asked what his name was, he told me his name was Tiger. And at that moment I immediately recognised him. I asked him if he knew where he was, what time of day, to make sure he was oriented. He seemed as though he was lucid and calm.

Woods’ vehicle is said to have been ‘going at a relatively greater speed than normal,’ though he will not face charges over the incident.