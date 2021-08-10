Tiger Woods Sues Ex-Mistress For Breaking $8 Million NDA

PA Images/Rachel Uchitel/Instagram

Tiger Woods’ former mistress has revealed she is being sued by the professional golfer after breaking an $8 million NDA to appear in a documentary about his life.

Rachel Uchitel says she negotiated the multi-million-pound agreement after news of her affair with the then-married Woods broke in 2009, and was subsequently paid a lump sum of $5 million and an additional $1 million per year for the next three years. In return, she agreed never to talk about Woods or anything related to him ‘directly or indirectly, verbally or otherwise’ with anyone.

Advert 10

@racheluchitelnyc/Instagram

Now, more than a decade later, Uchitel is speaking out. The former hostess recently appeared in an HBO documentary about the golfer’s professional and personal life, in doing so breaking the NDA and opening herself up to legal action from Woods’ lawyers.

‘I’ve had it with NDAs,’ she told the New York Times in a recent interview. ‘I wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story.’

Following her appearance on the documentary, Uchitel filed for bankruptcy, having spent the $2 million she was left with after paying legal fees and other costs related to the agreement. Now, she is being sued by Woods for breaking the NDA, which she says was forced on her as part of ‘a culture of extreme bullying.’

Advert 10

Speaking about her reasons for signing the agreement after news of Woods’ affairs with her and multiple other women broke, Uchitel told the Times:

I’m not an idiot, I’m not a hooker, I’m not a prostitute. I was and am a very smart girl and that’s why I negotiated $8 million, because I knew it was going to affect my life. I was a person before him, and I am a person after him.

PA Images

Uchitel also claims that over the past decade she has turned down multiple opportunities relating to her fame as one of Woods’ mistresses, including offers to appear on Celebrity Apprentice and in Playboy magazine, so as not to risk violating the terms of her agreement.

Advert 10

Now, after breaking her silence, Uchitel says she risks losing even more, alleging that a lawyer for Woods told her ‘if you get a job, I’ll come after your wages. If you get married, I’ll go after your joint bank account. I will come after you for the rest of your life.’

Representatives for Woods have not commented on Uchitel’s claims.