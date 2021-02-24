Tiger Woods Suffers ‘Multiple Open Fractures’ In Near-Fatal Car Crash

PA Images

Tiger Woods is ‘lucky to be alive’ after suffering ‘multiple open fractures’ after rolling his car in a serious crash in Los Angeles.

The golf star had to be extricated from his crumpled vehicle by fire crews using ‘jaws of life’, later rushing him to hospital for surgery. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the 45-year-old is ‘awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room’ after undergoing immediate emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre.

A statement on Woods’ official Twitter account confirmed he’d been in a single-car accident on Tuesday morning, February 23, before being taken to hospital for a ‘long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital’.

It also includes an explanation from Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at the hospital, which reads, ‘Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists.’

It continues, ‘Comminuted open fractures affecting the upper and lower of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins.

It adds, ‘Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.’

As per BBC News, LA County Sheriff’s deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who first arrived at the scene, said Woods was ‘calm and lucid’ after the crash, however he was ‘not able to stand under his own power’ after being removed from the vehicle.

He said, ‘It’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive.’

Woods’ car had hit a kerb, a tree and rolled over several times, hence the wreck seen in photos and news reports. According to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, ‘there was no evidence of impairment’ with the driver.

Villanueva said the car ‘crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away’ and ‘that indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal… however, because it is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon’.

Amid messages of support from fans and countless members of the sports community, the statement concludes, ‘There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.’