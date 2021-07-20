Tokyo Olympics Composer Quits After Horrific Past Of Bullying Disabled Child Surfaces
Japanese composer, Keigo Oyamada, has stepped down from his role in the Olympics after horrific old interviews resurfaced.
Oyamada, better known as Cornelius, faced calls for his resignation from the Olympic and Paralympic games when interviews, where he described abusing fellow pupils, surfaced.
In the interviews, reportedly given in the mid-1990s, he described putting a classmate in a cardboard box and forcing a pupil with a learning disability to eat his own faeces as well as making him masturbate in front of other children.
Cornelius seemingly bragged about his behaviour to Quick Japan magazine in 1995 and made similar comments in previous interviews.
Initially, Cornelius gave an apology but did not offer up a resignation, stating ‘I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts.’ On his Twitter account, he added ‘I apologise from the bottom of my heart.’
According to The Guardian, in a statement on his website the composer said, ‘In my school days and at the time of the (magazine) interviews, I was a very immature man who could not imagine how the victimised people felt.’
However, with days to go until the Tokyo Games ceremony, the 52-year-old composer has stepped down from his role.
The organising committee for the Games has now backtracked on initially allowing the composer to continue to work within the Olympics. In an update, the committee stated:
In light of his sincere apology, we expressed a willingness to allow Mr Oyamada to continue his work on preparations in the short time remaining before the opening ceremony. However, we have come to believe that this decision was wrong, and we have decided to accept his resignation.
We offer our deepest apologies for the offence and confusion caused to so many during this time
This isn’t the only issue the organising committee has faced. Its president, Yoshiro Mori, was forced to step down back in February after making sexist remarks about women in sports administration.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
.