Tom Brady Makes History Again With Seventh Super Bowl Win

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady has made history again with his seventh Super Bowl win.

The 55th Super Bowl, marking the first time one of the competing teams has played in their own city, ended 31-9 to the Buccaneers.

After an immensely successful 20-year career with the New England Patriots, appearing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them, Brady decided to switch teams. With one season under his belt, he’s won another one – aka, he’s still the GOAT, with the most Super Bowl wins of any player in history.

Hype for the game was high, considering the generational match-up: Brady, the longtime legend, and Patrick Mahomes, the young Chiefs quarterback.

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, said as per The Guardian: ‘This is going to be one of the great matchups in sports history. This is what you talk about with your friends. Could you imagine if Michael Jordan got his team to the [NBA] finals against LeBron, who is becoming the face of the league? We’re getting that in this Super Bowl.’

One user wrote: ‘Tom Brady beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to win his 7th Super Bowl. Greatest of all time.’

Another user wrote: ‘Tom Brady is about to have more Super Bowl rings as an individual than any franchise has in NFL history… and he doesn’t look like he’s done yet. I hope I can just get out of bed without hurting when I’m 43 years old, never mind winning my 7th Super Bowl.’

A third user wrote: ‘Unreal, @TomBrady 7-3 in Super Bowls. Class act & greatest of all time. Beat Brees, Rodgers & Mahomes on the run. Can still play at the top at 43. What an impact.’

Ahead of the game, as per USA Today, Brady said: ‘I know [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] is gonna have those guys ready to go. They’ll be prepared. They’ve got a lot of great players on that defense, a lot of veterans, a lot of guys who really understand football. Obviously, the moment’s not too big for those guys… it’s gonna be pretty tough.’