Tom Brady Took A Mid-Game Break To Give His Hat To A Young Fan Who Had Beaten Brain Cancer

by : Hannah Smith on : 25 Oct 2021 11:18
Tom Brady Took A Mid-Game Break To Give His Hat To A Young Fan Who Had Beaten Brain Cancer@NFLonCBS / Twitter @JeffDarlington / Twitter

Tom Brady proved his nice guy credentials yet again this weekend after stepping away from the field to make one young fan’s day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen towards the end of his team’s match against the Chicago Bears heading over to the standing, where a sign held by a family had caught his attention.

Photos shared on social media show the boy in a Tampa Bay shirt with a sign reading ‘Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer’ in tears after Brady spotted him and heading away from the sidelines to say hello.

Young fan receives Tom Brady's hat (@jeffdarlington/Twitter)@jeffdarlington/Twitter

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, as the final seconds of the match ticked away, Brady went to the stands and spoke to the young fan before shaking his hand and giving him his hat, leaving the boy clearly overwhelmed and starstruck after meeting his hero.

‘Man, that one got me,’ the reporter tweeted, with several other fans replying to praise Brady for his actions. ‘Incredible. Elite human. Love how happy the little fella looked!’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Tom Brady is the GOAT in many areas beyond football.’

‘Sometimes all we need is someone to do something small and simple to lift someone else’s spirit, especially those we look up to,’ someone else commented.

The touching meeting was caught by broadcaster CBS, which briefly broke away from the game to share the moment with viewers.

With Brady’s Buccs up 38-3 on the Bears with just 33 seconds left on the clock, the quarterback’s day at the office was already done and dusted, with the 44-year-old having earlier that evening become the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to throw 600 touchdown passes.

Unfortunately for Brady, the ball with which he set the record was given away to another fan by one of his teammates, but he’s probably got plenty lying around at home anyway.

