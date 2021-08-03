unilad
Tom Daley Gets Yarn Delivered To Poolside Following Knitting Controversy

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Aug 2021 13:29
Tom Daley Gets Yarn Delivered To Poolside Following Knitting ControversyBBC/PA Images

Tom Daley looks set to keep knitting his way through the Olympics as the champion diver had a delivery of yarn brought to the poolside.

The athlete sparked mixed reactions at the weekend when he was spotted in the stands knitting a dog jumper during the women’s 3-metre Springboard Final in Tokyo, but while some branded the activity as ‘rude’, Daley proved he has no plans on stopping any time soon.

The diver was at the pool during the men’s diving today, August 3, when he stepped aside to receive an order of yarn from a delivery person who was no doubt just as confused at the situation as the rest of us.

See footage of the handover below:

Many people would probably give anything to watch the Olympics take place live in person, but I suppose there’s only so much diving one person can consume, especially when it’s also your day job. To keep himself entertained, then, Daley explained on an Instagram page dedicated to his creations that he has been working on knitting a Team GB cardigan in honour of the Olympics.

With five days to go until the closing ceremony, Daley evidently needed the fresh delivery to see him through until the end and to help him complete his projects. You could argue the poolside wasn’t the best place to get that delivery, but I guess you can do what you like when you’re a gold medal holder.

Footage of Daley receiving the delivery has been shared widely online, with one person describing it as an ‘incredible scene’ while another wrote: ‘First lovely moment if the day, (besides 2 golds and a silver so far !), seeing @TomDaley1994 taking delivery of a bag of yarn.’

The knitting saga is sure to continue for the next few days now Daley is all stocked up on yarn, so make sure to watch this space to see what comes next…

Emily Brown

Topics: Sport, Olympics, Tokyo

