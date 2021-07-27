Tom Daley ‘Incredibly Proud’ To Be ‘A Gay Man And Olympic Champion’
Tom Daley has spoken out about how proud he is to be a gay man and an Olympic gold medalist.
The 27-year-old achieved his first gold yesterday, July 26; a long-deserved achievement for Daley after having made his Olympic debut in 2008.
He won the gold alongside fellow diver Matty Lee. The pair achieved first place in the men’s synchronized 10m platform.
Prior to his gold medal win yesterday, Daley had already won bronze in the 10m platform at London 2012, another bronze in the 10m synchro alongside Daniel Goodfellow at Rio 2016, as well as two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Daley was thrown into the spotlight at the age of just 14, and came out as gay in 2013. He’s since married Dustin Lance Black, whom he shares three-year-old son Robbie with.
The diver could be seen welling up on the Olympic podium yesterday, and has since opened up about how he never thought he’d achieve anything ‘because of who [he] was’.
He said, as per The Guardian, ‘I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.’
Discussing being an Olympian and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Daley continued:
In terms of out athletes, there are more openly out athletes at these Olympic Games than any Olympic Games previously. I came out in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn’t fit. There was something about me that was never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be.
I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.
While many would presume Daley would be hanging up his swimming briefs now he’s took home gold, he shut down any rumours that he’s retiring anytime soon.
He told journalists, ‘You want to win an Olympic gold medal but never think you actually will. I will carry on, but I will definitely take a break. There are some beverages with my name on it to celebrate with my husband and family.’
