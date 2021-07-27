Tom Daley ‘Incredibly Proud’ To Be ‘A Gay Man And Olympic Champion’

In terms of out athletes, there are more openly out athletes at these Olympic Games than any Olympic Games previously. I came out in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn’t fit. There was something about me that was never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be.

I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.