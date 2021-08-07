Tom Daley Promises ‘A Couple Of Margaritas’ After Taking Second Olympic Medal

PA Images

Team GB’s Tom Daley is heading home to chill out with a ‘couple of margaritas’ after winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old’s Tokyo haul didn’t stop there. Last night, August 6, he swooped bronze in the men’s 10m platform, beaten by China’s Cao Yuan and Yang Jian.

Speaking to BBC Sport about ‘what the future holds’, Daley said he’s ‘definitely gonna have a bit of a break, couple of margaritas and have a bit of a chill out.’

‘I am so happy these Olympics has gone the way it has. I feel I am a different athlete and to finally get here… I always dreamed I would but if someone told me I was going to win a gold and a bronze I would have laughed in their faces.

‘I want to say a massive thank you to everyone back home, particularly my husband Lance. He’s been my rock, has put up with me and sacrificed so much. I wish my dad was here to have seen me at these Olympics, winning two medals. He would be jumping up, he’d probably be in the pool by now! I am so overwhelmed with all the love and support back home.’

He also said it’s ‘nice to represent Team Great Knitting’, a nod to his controversial poolside knitting earlier this week.