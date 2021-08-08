Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media

There’s still a lot further to go. There are 10 countries competing at these Olympics where being LGBT is punishable by death.

I feel extremely lucky to be representing Team GB, to be able to stand on the diving board as myself, with a husband and a son, and not have to worry about any ramifications. There are lots of people who grow up around the world in less fortunate situations.

I just hope that seeing ‘out’ sportspeople will help people to feel like they are less alone, like they are valued, like they can achieve something.