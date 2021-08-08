Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media
Tom Daley has spoken out after he was the target of homophobic insults by a Russian broadcaster.
The Olympic gold medallist was asked about his response to the shocking incident, which saw presenters on Channel Rossiya 1 reportedly launch a volley of abuse against the LGBTQ+ community, calling gay people an ‘abomination’ and criticising Daley and his partner Dustin Lance Black for raising a child together.
While Daley said he hadn’t previously been made aware of the comments, he gave a typically inspiring response in the face of the vile slurs.
‘History shows that everything that society is has been dictated from the straight, white, male experience,’ he told journalists, per Metro. ‘If we could come together and use different points of view, the world would be a better place.’
Daley has now competed at four Olympic Games, and yesterday added to his gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform by winning bronze in his individual event. In a news conference following the competition, he said that while he feels ‘lucky’ to be able to compete as an out gay athlete for Team GB, he knows there are millions of people around the world who are ‘less fortunate.’
He said:
There’s still a lot further to go. There are 10 countries competing at these Olympics where being LGBT is punishable by death.
I feel extremely lucky to be representing Team GB, to be able to stand on the diving board as myself, with a husband and a son, and not have to worry about any ramifications. There are lots of people who grow up around the world in less fortunate situations.
I just hope that seeing ‘out’ sportspeople will help people to feel like they are less alone, like they are valued, like they can achieve something.
The 27-year old added that the decision to publicly come out was a ‘daunting’ one for him, but that he was pleased his visibility could help others who may be struggling with their identity.
‘I didn’t realise the impact it would have on people around the world to live as myself,’ he said.
‘I feel extremely proud of that.’
Topics: Sport, homophobia, Olympics, Russia, Tom Daley