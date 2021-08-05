Tom Daley Reveals Finished Knitted Cardigan After Causing Olympic Poolside Controversy

Tom Daley/TikTok

Olympic diver Tom Daley has revealed his completed Team GB cardigan after his knitting sparked controversy at Tokyo 2020.

Daley might have secured a gold medal for his recent performance at the Olympic games, but it’s actually his side-hustle that has been in the spotlight over the last few days after the athlete was spotted knitting while in the stands during the Women’s 3-metre Springboard Final at the weekend.

Days later, Daley continued his venture by getting a bag full of colourful yarn delivered to the side of the pool, indicating he wasn’t going to be putting the knitting down any time soon and causing some sports fans to question whether it was appropriate for the athlete to entertain himself during other events at the Games.

PA Images

One person wrote: ‘Tom Daley knitting at the Olympics instead of watching and supporting his fellow athletes is extremely rude why are we encouraging this ??’

Another commented: ‘Why everyone thinks this is cute, it’s not, just rude & attention seeking, put your knitting away. Tom Daley should be showing those competing the respect he would demand. It’s their moment if you can’t be interested enough to watch, stay in your hotel room and knit.’

Though some responded with backlash, others found Daley’s hobby endearing, and the diver has now revealed the final product of his efforts; a Team GB cardigan emblazoned with the Union Jack.

Check it out below:

In a clip shared on TikTok, Daley explained he’d added the word ‘Tokyo’ in Japanese to the front of the cardigan, while the Olympic rings and ‘Team GB’ were on full display at the back.

The cardigan is just one of the projects Daley has been working on at the Olympics, with the athlete revealing he also created a jumper for his dog while at the Games.

After revealing the finished product, Daley’s supporters described his efforts as ‘so cute’ and ‘gorgeous’.

