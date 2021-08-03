Tom Daley Reveals Olympics Condom Unboxing Video

@noah_w9/TikTok

Tom Daley has made a cheeky appearance in an Olympic Games condom unboxing video, shared to TikTok by team GB diver, Noah Williams.

In the vid, the Olympians can be seen opening an enormous cardboard box together, and – surprise – it doesn’t contain a bunch of armbands.

Advert 10

This box is packed with a very large supply of condoms, intended for the athletes’ use and which will no doubt be needed now the ‘no sex beds’ rumour has been well and truly debunked.

Check it out below:

Loading…

In the vid, Daley, 27, can be seen looking meaningfully into the camera while sucking on a lollipop, a reaction that has tickled all those who’ve watched the clip.

Advert 10

Commenting on Williams’ TikTok, to the great delight of fans, Daley wrote:

Not me minding my own business with a lollipop.

Of course, Daley is happily married to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, with the couple having welcomed their son in 2018. However, TikTok users have still enjoyed seeing a naughty side to the Olympic gold medallist and champion knitter.

One person jokingly commented, ‘I wonder who will win fastest pace’, while another quipped, ‘Bro, just knit your own’.

Advert 10

PA Images

As giggly as many of us understandably get when faced with a ginormous box of condoms, this stash also has a very serious and important purpose.

As explained on the attached leaflet – glimpsed briefly in this vid – the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began distributing condoms more than 30 years ago as part of an effort to raise awareness about HIV/AIDs prevention.

Condom provision is also included as part of a medical education programme within the IOC’s guide for athletes, which has run in coordination with the United Nations (UN) since 2004.

Advert 10

In keeping with this educational ethos, the leaflet urges athletes to bring the condoms ‘back to their respective countries to help raise awareness on the importance of preventing sexually transmitted diseases and the use of condoms as a preventative measure’.