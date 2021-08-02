Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy

PA Images

Olympic diver Tom Daley has revealed what he was working on after being spotted knitting during the final of the women’s diving event.

It’s not unusual to bring something to keep you entertained when you’ve got a long day of sitting around ahead of you, but you’d think that being able to watch the Olympic games take place would be entertaining enough – especially when you’re one of the athletes involved.

Advert 10

It seems Daley doesn’t necessarily agree, though, as the diver sparked mixed reactions when he was spotted working with some needles and thread during the Women’s 3-metre Springboard Final in Tokyo this weekend.

Images of Daley at work on his project have been shared widely online, with some questioning what he could have been working on that was so important he had to do it during the event, while others sang their praises over the wholesome activity.

Advert 10

One person wrote: ‘Bit rude and disrespectful of @TomDaley1994 knitting whilst watching his teammates. I’m sure a few of them were cheering him on when it was his turn. Don’t want to watch, stay in the hotel and knit.’

The diver later took to Instagram to do a big reveal of his project on the Instagram page he has dedicated to knitting, Made With Love By Tom Daley, where he announced he had been creating a jumper for his dog.

Check out the finished product below:

Loading…

Advert 10

On his Instagram story, he wrote: ‘For those asking what I’m making here … I am making a dog jumper for @izzythe.frenchie.’

Daley later shared his update of the finished product, though unfortunately he didn’t have a dog on hand to model it.

Though spending time knitting a dog jumper might seem incongruous at the Olympics, Daley has also honoured the games with creations including a pouch for his gold medal and a Team GB cardigan.

Advert 10