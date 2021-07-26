Tom Daley Wins His First Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

PA

Diver Tom Daley has won his first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Daley, who specialises in the 10-metre platform, had won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, but didn’t have an Olympic gold under his belt – until now.

Advert 10

Today, July 26, marks 13 years since Daley stepped on the Olympic platform for the first time. He was just 14 years old when he made his debut in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Daley achieved the gold alongside fellow diver Matty Lee. The pair achieved first place in the men’s synchronized 10m platform.

Tokyo is Lee’s first Olympics, while this year is Daley’s fourth. The 27-year-old brought home bronze in the 10m platform at London 2012, followed by another bronze in the 10m synchro alongside Dan Goodfellow at Rio 2016.

Advert 10

He later brought home gold at the Commonwealth Games with Goodfellow in 2018.

People have since taken to social media to congratulate the diving duo. One person wrote, ‘I’m in tears. [Daly’s] worked SO hard. 4 Olympics. Finally he gets his Gold. Matty Lee in his first Olympics. Just superb. So so happy for them. Incredible.’

Another person said, ‘Fantastic. Proud to be British. After a summer of disappointment it’s great to be celebrating. What a last dive. What a performance.’

Advert 10

Another Team GB supporter tweeted, ‘That last dive was spectacular… well done! Solid all the way through. Well deserved to both and the diving team,’ while someone else said, ‘These guys were incredible and what a well earned gold medal! The mental fortitude of Tom, the confidence and professionalism of [Matty]! Just what a huge performance, delivering on the biggest stage!’

Daley became a father for the first time in 2018 and, prior to today’s achievement, explained that being an athlete comes second to fatherhood.

He told Sky News:

Advert 10

My son was three at the end of June so my perspectives have shifted massively. Firstly I’m a father and secondly I’m an athlete so that changed perspective going into the Games does change how I think about it because if I do well or if I do terribly I’m going to go back to my family and they’re going to love me for who I am.

‘Just having that and knowing that takes so much pressure off me and I can just go there and enjoy it and dive better because I’m not going to have that pressure on,’ he added.

Congratulations Tom and Matty!