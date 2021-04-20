Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul, Says ‘He’s Ready To Fight’

PA Images

Tommy Fury says he’s ‘ready to fight’ Jake Paul as fans call for their match-up after Ben Askren’s defeat.

Paul is now 3-0 in his professional career; however, two of those fights were with a fellow YouTuber and former NBA player, and the other was with a retired UFC fighter with more experience in wrestling than boxing. It’s safe to say, his skills haven’t been fully tested yet, but the whole world is watching.

People have been demanding he go up against a real boxer in his next fight, rather than calling out low-level MMA personalities. One name that’s regularly come up is Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson – and he’s game for it.

The day after Paul’s fight with Askren, Fury originally tagged him and tweeted: ‘I’m ready to give the people what they want.’

In an Instagram story, Fury was responding to followers’ questions when he was asked when he was going to fight Paul. ‘I’m just gonna answer this one now, cause all my messages are gonna be about this. I’m here, I’m ready and I’m game to fight,’ he said.

He continued: ‘This man obviously isn’t, and if he’s not game to fight, stop using my name and if you wanna fight, come get some.’

Paul has already said he’d accept the fight, on one condition: on the same night he goes up against Fury, Tyson must also take on Michael Hunter. Considering he’s currently preparing for a blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua, it’ll be a while before we see anything come to fruition.

In the immediate post-fight interviews, Paul was asked if the next logical step was to fight a professional boxer. ‘I don’t know man, I’m gonna do what I want, honestly… I don’t know what’s next for me, man. I’m just gonna enjoy my life for a second,’ he said, as per Fight Hype.

Another reporter asked he’d be able to pinpoint any potential direction he’d go in, especially with Dillon Danis putting himself forward and Tyron Woodley being suggested. Paul said he didn’t know who they were and not to be asked dumb questions.

Danis tweeted: ‘It’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this I’m gonna put this c*nt out cold… let me save the MMA community.’

Paul also took issue with ever being seen as the underdog, despite the fact he’s never faced a professional boxer… in his professional boxing career.