Tommy Fury Calls Out KSI For Celeb Fight After YouTuber Beat Logan Paul

PA Images

KSI narrowly emerged victorious from his celebrity boxing match with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul this weekend but it looks like his next celebrity opponent may be a bit closer to home.

The YouTuber claimed victory over Logan Paul in the duo’s hotly anticipated rematch in Los Angeles on the weekend, believed to be viewed by hundreds of thousands worldwide.

But with KSI’s victory comes notoriety, with scores of potential challengers lining up to fight the new champ.

Chief among them is light heavyweight Tommy Fury, the former Love Island contestant and younger brother of Tyson Fury, who has his eyes on a bout with KSI in 2020.

Speaking to BT Sport, 20-year old Fury spoke of his latest ambition:

This time next year? Hopefully on the horizon of a big fight with KSI. We’ll see where he’s at because I watched the fight and I didn’t know he was going to continue fighting. But he says to himself he wants to keep fighting, so listen I’m a fighting man. We’re young, we’re both on that influencing side, he’s from the YouTubering, I’m from Love Island. We’ve both got a great following in the UK – why not make it the Battle of Britain?

Fury is currently scheduled to face an unnamed opponent in London next month for what is set to be his third professional fight, which means that KSI – real name Olajide William Olatunji – will have to wait until next year if he wants to throw down with the Mancunian.

Tommy Fury added, ‘If he wants it, he knows where I am.’

Fury has come under criticism following his stint on Love Island, with some questioning if his heart is really still in fighting or if his priorities have shifted following his newly-found celebrity status.

But Fury was quick to dismiss the claims, stating that his main focus is and always will be on the ring.

Tommy said:

You can’t take your eyes off the goal and the goal is undisputed world champion. I’ve said it many times, again people might call be daft, stupid, young. But at the end of the day, everybody’s got a dream.

KSI is likely in no rush to jump back into the ring as he recovers from his bout, nurses his wounds and attempts to kickstart his rap career, but if he wants to step up and prove himself against a bona fide fighting dynasty, he’d better start training again soon.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]