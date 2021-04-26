unilad
Tommy Fury Calls Out ‘Nobody’ Jake Paul In Foul-Mouthed Rant

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Apr 2021 15:40
Tommy Fury Calls Out 'Nobody' Jake Paul In Foul-Mouthed RantTMZ Sports/YouTube/PA Images

Love Island star Tommy Fury has branded Jake Paul a ‘nobody’ and accused him of attempting to use his brother Tyson to gain attention.

Fury and Paul have been embroiled in beef on social media ever since Tyson sparked a feud between the two by calling out the YouTuber on Twitter and suggesting he went head-to-head with his brother.

Paul initially responded by claiming he ‘didn’t even know he had a brother’, but Fury has made clear that he’s more than happy to introduce himself in person.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former Love Island contestant acknowledged that he and Paul are very similar ‘on paper’, but pointed out that while Paul is fairly new to boxing, he’s been involved in the sport for his entire life.

Fury described Paul as having been ‘arrogant’ when it came to the idea of a fight between the two, so commented: ‘I’m here and I’m ready and I’m game to fight.’

He went on to take a dig at the YouTuber as he claimed that he’s ‘not very known’ in the boxing world, saying: ‘In the boxing world he’s a nobody, and he’s just trying to use the Fury name – the best fighter in the world is Tyson – to try and get the boxing audience talking about him.’

PA ImagesPA Images

Fury suggested that Paul had to put up or shut up as he made clear that if he’s not willing to fight him, he needs to ‘stop using the Fury name and fight these UFC fighters and wrestlers and actors’. He continued: ‘Don’t be mentioning proper fighting men’s names. When I’m game I’m ready to fight, and he isn’t.’

The boxer didn’t hold back as he continued on to address Paul directly, saying:

My message for Jake Paul is he’s a massive p*ssy and he doesn’t want to fight. He’s not a fighting man, so, when he grows a pair of balls, come and see me. But until then, don’t mention my name ever again.

If Paul chooses to take Fury up on his offer, the boxer said that he’d be willing to fight as soon as ‘tomorrow’, explaining that if he receives a contract he’d sign it ‘in a heartbeat’.

Adding some more fuel to the fire for good measure, the boxer said that if he and Paul were to meet in a ring the YouTuber would be going ‘face first on the ground’.

With Fury willing to sign the contract, it’s now just down to Paul to make it happen.

