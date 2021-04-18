Tommy Fury Responds To People Asking Him To Fight Jake Paul
Tommy Fury has called out Jake Paul in response to people asking him to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer following Paul’s first round knockout win against Ben Askren.
24-year-old Paul knocked out Ben Askren within the first two minutes, marking his third professional win following victories against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.
Celebrating his most recent victory, Paul declared, ‘I told you I was going to do it in the first round,’ adding, ‘I told you I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this if for real.’
It would appear that others could now be starting to regard Paul as a serious opponent, including professional boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury.
Fury, 21, who is the younger brother of former heavyweight world champ Tyson Fury, tweeted:
I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul
Prior to the Askren fight, legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach warned Paul against entering the ring with Fury.
According to an article published on the BonusCodeBets.co.uk website on April 15, Roach remarked that Askren beating Paul would be a ‘public service’, adding:
Jake is green. He is a product of good matchmaking. And yes, Jake has several weaknesses we will exploit, and no, I will not share those weaknesses before the fight!
I think it’s a lot safer for Jake Paul if he sticks with exchanging words instead of punches with Tommy Fury.
Dillon Danis and Joe Fournier have also called out Paul following his victory against Askren, with Danis tweeting, ‘It’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this I’m gonna put this c*nt out cold.’
He added:
Let me save the MMA community.
Just last month Fury told Sky Sports that he had ‘no interest’ in fighting Paul, stating, ‘I don’t see him as a real boxer’.
It would seem that he is now beginning to change his tune.
FREDDIE ROACH: BEN ASKREN PUNISHING JAKE PAUL WOULD BE A ‘PUBLIC SERVICE’
