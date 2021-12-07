Tommy Fury Shows Hospital Scans To Prove Withdrawal Is Genuine In New Video Post

Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury has shared hospital documentation to prove his broken rib and bacterial chest infection that meant he had to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.

Fury took to Instagram to explain his withdrawal from his match with Jake Paul, in Tampa, Florida, which was meant to go ahead on December 18.

The fight was heavily anticipated, following a long period of online mocking between the pair and a bizarre match contract, which even stipulated that Fury would be required to legally change his name if he lost.

Explaining that training camp ‘couldn’t have gone any better’ for the first couple of weeks, Fury revealed he then contracted a bacterial chest infection, which resulted in him ‘not being able to breath’ when training.

The 22-year-old said he was left ‘coughing up huge amounts of phlegm all the time’ and had ‘sleepless nights’, but that he tried to keep training for four weeks.

The boxer stated:

Four weeks passed, and we decided to have a sparring session, and I took a little clip to the body. And because my body was so weak due to the virus inside of me I instantly knew something wasn’t right.

Fury explained he ended up ‘throwing up from the pain’ and was ‘doubled over’ so had to go to hospital, before showing followers proof of his results from a MRI scan, which showed a ‘clean break’ to his rib and ‘multiple fractures’.

@tommyfury/Instagram

The boxer explained that it still ‘hadn’t really sunk in’ that he wasn’t fighting, and that he had to just focus on recovery.

‘There’s no other fight that I want out there, that’s the fight I want next,’ he said.

Fury concluded by thanking fans for supporting him, and noting that ‘everyone’s going to have their own opinions’ but that there ‘is nothing [he] can do about being medically unfit to fight’.

@tommyfury/Instagram

The post has since amassed over one million views. However, Fury turned off the post’s comments, which considering the backlash the boxer has since received from the likes of Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, is unsurprising.

Jake Paul is now set to take on Tyron Woodley instead.