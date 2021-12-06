unilad
Tommy Fury Speaks Out On Why He Backed Out Of Jake Paul Fight

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Dec 2021 16:23
Boxer Tommy Fury has spoken out after cancelling his imminent fight with Jake Paul. 

Paul confirmed that his opponent had backed out of the match in a post on Twitter, citing a ‘medical condition’ as the reason the December 18 bout between himself and Fury had been cancelled.

Fury has now spoken out to share his side of the story, explaining he is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ to have had to call off the fight.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former Love Island contestant explained he had been ‘forced to withdraw’ due to a ‘bacterial chest infection and broken rib.’

He continued:

The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.

I can’t express now disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to happen more than anything.

I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.

The bout with Paul would have marked the first headline fight of Fury’s career, and the boxer had reportedly been preparing for the fight by training with his brother, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and his father, John.

Jake Paul (Alamy)Alamy

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, said he is ‘gutted’ for the boxer, saying: ‘This was a big opportunity for him to show the world what he can do. Unfortunately, he’s had to withdraw now as he’s clearly not anywhere near a hundred per cent. We’ll be working with Jake Paul’s team to see if we can reschedule for the new year.’

With Fury no longer able to attend the upcoming event in Florida, Paul announced he would instead be having a rematch with former opponent Tyron Woodley.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

