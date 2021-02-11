Tony Hawk Once Drove Around Giving Free Stuff To Skaters If They Landed A Kickflip

SportsCenter/Twitter

Skaters in Los Angeles had the chance to show off their skills and win some free stuff if they landed a kickflip… in front of Tony Hawk. No pressure there, then.

Hawk teamed up with skateboarding site The Berrics to create his ‘Do A Kickflip’ video, which saw saw him driving around the streets and yelling – you guessed it – ‘Do a kickflip!’ to unsuspecting skaters.

The skating legend explained that if the chosen targets succeeded in landing a kickflip, if they were ‘close’ or tried ‘really hard’, that they’d win some ‘swag’.

Check out the video below:

Considering Hawk was only addressing skaters, an alarming amount of people failed to recognise the professional when face-to-face with him.

Still, many of them were happy to oblige with his request, and Hawk stayed true to his word by handing out headphones, hats, skateboard decks and some well-deserved high fives to those who managed to pull off their tricks.

After witnessing a number of successful kickflips, the Hawk headed to a skate park to honour the ‘transition skaters in the world’, noting, ‘Because that’s where I come from’.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob0dI05Xz8s">The Berrics/YouTube</a>

He asked the crowd whether any of them could do a crail slide, where the skater grabs the nose of the board with the back hand while sliding, but had to revert back to his kickflip request when the participants responded: ‘F*ck no’.

Hawk expressed his amazement at how far skateboarding has come since he was a kid, pointing out that three kids were able to do kickflips within seconds, before bringing his video to a close by showing off some tricks of his own.

While I’m sure the free gifts went down well the skaters, the chance to skate in front of Hawk will no doubt have been the highlight of the experience – at least for those who actually recognised who he was.