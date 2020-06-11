Tony Hawk Reveals Grim X-Rays After Horrific Skate Accident
Tony Hawk has revealed an X-ray from his most recent skateboarding accident, and it’s a pretty grim sight to see.
The skateboarding legend told fans doctors were forced to cut off his wedding ring, before they were able to put his fingers back in the right place.
Hawk dislocated a couple of his fingers while he was skating with his son and friends in an empty backyard pool, and had to be rushed to hospital by his eldest son.
Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old told his followers he was enjoying a bit of quality time with son Riley at the time, writing:
I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times.
However, he admitted that he wasn’t wearing full pads, because ‘the pool was smaller than [he] anticipated,’ adding that he had likened it to a miniramp.
Explaining how his gruesome injury went down, Hawk wrote:
The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions.
The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp.
The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked ‘dusky.’
Hawk explained that ‘dusky’ is a term for the colour of extreme circulation loss, but fortunately within 30 minutes doctors were able to put his fingers back in place and they were ‘no longer dusky’.
The skateboarding pro went on to explain he was left with mixed emotions after his injury, expressing that he felt sad from ‘scarring’ his son and his friends, as well as regret for being cocky and careless. Hawk said he also felt frustrated that he hadn’t been successful in getting a backside blunt.
‘As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age,’ he wrote, adding, ‘and I’ll still be back for more.’
In a later post, Hawk revealed doctors had to cut his ring off before ‘returning [his] bones to their full upright and locked position’, adding, ‘my fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job.’
Here’s to wishing him a speedy recovery.
