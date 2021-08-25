Tony Hawk Reveals What He Looked Like When He Started Skateboarding

PA Images

American professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has revealed what he used to look like when he first started skateboarding.

Hawk, who completed the first documented ‘900’ skateboarding trick in 1999, took to Instagram to share with fans the throwback picture, showing what he looked like when he first took to his board aged 11.

He posted the photo after an image of his senior year photo resurfaced, wanting to ‘add some context’ to the images.

The skating legend can be seen smiling in the photo in a yellow T-shirt, the photograph having been taken when Hawk was in sixth grade.

Hawk captioned the post ‘1979 -> 1986’. He went on to explain how 1979 was ‘the year skateboarding seized all of my interest, as exemplified by the Dogtown shirt and Tracker flair’.

‘The hair was obviously a work in progress’, he joked.

The post has since amassed more than 295,000 likes and thousands of comments, with fans flocking to the post to share their amusement at the sixth grade photo. One said: ‘Hahaha you look so young! Birdflow!’

Another wrote:

A true icon. I still have the Tony Hawk skateboarding game for Sega Dreamcast.

A third commented: ‘Bring back the 80s flop hair cut.’

The post follows an announcement from Hawk that Vert Alert, along with Street League Skateboarding, will be going to Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City from August 27 to 28, 2021.

Hawk told followers he is bringing his ‘entire vert ramp so that you can see the best in the world fly around for free’. He invited fans to ‘come watch the unfettered chaos you’ve missed in recent years’.

For those who cannot be there in person, Hawk reassured fans that the action will be streamed via Nitro Circus’ YouTube and Facebook pages.