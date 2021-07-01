unilad
Advert

Tour De France Cyclist Who Broke Elbows And Wrists Wants To Sue Crash Spectator

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Jul 2021 11:19
Tour De France Cyclist Who Broke Elbows And Wrists Wants To Sue Crash SpectatorPA Images/FloBikes/YouTube

An injured Tour de France cyclist wants to sue the spectator who caused one of the race’s biggest crashes.

On Saturday, June 26, the peloton was 45km from the end of the first stage, with the cyclists riding from Brest to Landerneau. However, it ended in catastrophe when a woman’s sign clipped one of the riders, causing him and many, many others to tumble. At least 21 suffered injuries, with dozens more having minor scrapes.

Advert

The unnamed spectator was holding a sign read ‘Allez Opi Omi’ – translated as a mix of French and German to mean ‘Go Grandma Grandpa’ – and has since been arrested by police. Now, one of the affected cyclists wants to take her to court.

Marc Soler ended up finishing the first stage in last place, and couldn’t go on to compete in the second stage due to suffering fractures to his elbows and wrist. It came after he abandoned stage 12 in the Giro d’Italia due to hurting himself in a fall, after which he returned to racing in the Tour de Suisse. However, his Tour de France was brutally cut short.

‘I don’t know what to do, I’m thinking of taking the spectator to court, because that’s an entire Tour canned and I feel very angry,’ he said, as per Cycling News.

Advert
Cyclist Marc Soler. (PA Images)PA Images

‘The Giro was really frustrating because it was a race I had prepared for over a long time and I had a great opportunity. But the Tour is even worse, because it wasn’t just a race incident, it was because of a spectator who obviously doesn’t like cycling. All that preparation has gone into the bin,’ Soler said.

‘The fall happened at a point in the race where the road narrowed and we were trying to be well-placed, we were near the front and then I saw all the Jumbo-Visma riders going down and [Mike] Teunissen crashed right in front of me. I went flying, somersaulted and landed hard on my hands. They both hurt, and so did my face where my glasses had broken and my shoulder too. I tried to get up but I couldn’t, I didn’t have any strength in my arms,’ he added.

Advert

Soler is among some of the worst-injured, along with Cyril Lemoine, who suffered four broken ribs, a head wound and a punctured lung, and Ignatas Konovalovas, who was taken to hospital for head trauma following the crash.

As per AFP, Tour de France Deputy Director Pierre-Yves Thouault said, ‘We are suing this woman who behaved so badly… we are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Sport, Cycling, France, Now

Credits

Cycling News and 1 other

  1. Cycling News

    Injured Soler considers legal action against fan who triggered Tour de France crash

  2. France24

    Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

 