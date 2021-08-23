Tragedy As Welsh Rugby Player Alex Evans Dies During Match

Family Photo/BBC

Welsh Rugby player Alex Evans has tragically died during a match played on Saturday afternoon, August 21.

Evans, 31, was playing for Cwmllynfell RFC in a match against Crynant.

Advert 10

The match was being played in memory of a club stalwart who had died earlier in the year, with the match taking place at Cwmllynfell RFC’s home ground of Parc y Bryn in Neath Port Talbot.

Evans died following a cardiac arrest, which he suffered during the match, BBC News reports.

Cwmllynfell RFC took to Twitter to share the news of Evans’ passing. They wrote: ‘There are words and there are no words to describe today.. We have lost a brother on the field and it is hurting so much.. RIP Alex.. the whole club and community are shocked and saddend.. Fly high brother.. fly high.. [sic]’.

Advert 10

It has been reported by the team’s secretary that Evans had been feeling unwell during the match. They stated that upon leaving the field, he later collapsed. While attempts were made to revive him using an on-site defibrillator, he tragically died at the scene.

Evans leaves behind a partner and young daughter.

Fans and other teams took to the comments of the post to send their condolences. Marcus Smith said: ‘RIP Alex. Shocking news. My thoughts are with Alex’s friends, teammates and family. Stay strong. I’m thinking of you.’

Advert 10

Newyddion ofnadwy. Mae’n ddrwg iawn gennym clywed am eich collad. Cydymdeimladau dwys ganddom oll o’r clwb. Terrible news. We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Deepest sympathies from all of us at the club.

The Welsh Rugby Union wrote: ‘Our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends, teammates and all at the club.’

Advert 10

Secretary of Cwmllynfell RFC, Gareth Evans, paid tribute to the Welsh player, calling him a ‘village boy, he’s Cwmllynfell through and through’. He said: ‘I’ll remember him – we’ll all remember him – with that smile that he had.’

‘He always had a smile on his face, whatever he was doing, whether he was working, playing rugby, training, even having a pint with him. He always had time for you and always had that smile on his face’, Evans said.

South Wales Police has said there does not appear to be ‘any suspicious circumstances’ surrounding Evan’s passing and noted that officers attended the scene following reports of a 31-year-old man in cardiac arrest. They stated that next of kin were informed and that a coroner was advised.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said were called on Saturday, August 21 at ‘approximately 03:00pm to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention at Cwmllynfell RFC, Cwmllynfell’. Upon receiving the call, the ambulance service responded with ‘one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and one vehicle from the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service’.

Advert 10

Since Evans’ passing, secretary of Cwmllynfell Gareth Evans has called for every sports club to be given a defibrillator.

Cwmllynfell RFC have thanked fans and followers for their messages of support and condolences. They said they had received ‘hundreds’ of messages and that they would ‘try and reply […] in due course’, adding that Evans’ passing still felt ‘so raw’ and that they all felt ‘numb’.

Gareth Evans has since started a GoFundMe page for Alex Evans on behalf of the whole Cwmllynfell RFC team, to show their ‘support for Alex and his family during this tragic time’. The fundraiser has raised more than £10,000. All proceeds of the fundraiser will go to Alex’s family, and you can donate here.