Trans MMA Fighter Shuts Down Unbelievable Transphobic Tweet

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Sep 2021 15:37
Trans MMA Fighter Shuts Down Unbelievable Transphobic Tweet@lady_feral/@cylinelagrande/Instagram

Alana McLaughlin shut down a transphobic, clueless tweet in the wake of her victorious MMA debut. 

The South Carolina fighter recently made her debut at Combate Global in Miami. In her first bout against Celine Provost, marking the first time a transgender person has competed professionally since Fallon Fox in 2014, she won by submission.

However, she’s become the subject of fierce debate online, with the likes of UFC star Sean O’Malley and podcaster Angel David Castro offering problematic observations on the fight.

Alana McLaughlin shut down the tweet. (@AlanaFeral/Twitter)@AlanaFeral/Twitter

One tweet from a suspended account falsely compared McLaughlin and Provost. ‘The transgender is like six feet tall and completely towers over the normal woman. What the f*ck has MMA become,’ it read, even tagging McLaughlin despite it referring to the wrong fighter.

‘You know I’m the short one, right? Also, what’s with the super racist caricature you tweeted at me earlier? Jw,’ she replied.

McLaughlin has openly commented on the response to her debut. ‘I have to admit I’m a little salty. If I were cis, fight fans would love me for a come-from-behind victory and showing heart and weathering adversity but instead… I’m an inferior fighter who is also somehow too dangerous to be allowed to fight. Shroedinger’s fighter,’ she also tweeted.

In the immediate wake of her win, she received ‘a lot of variations of the same nasty messages calling me a cheater like I didn’t just get beat on for a round and a half. Y’all need to show Céline Provost some respect and take your concern trolling elsewhere.’

‘She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards she definitely won that first round. This is the only post I’ll make about this. Transphobes are just making my block hand stronger,’ McLaughlin added.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers

