Transgender AFL Player Threatens To Sue After Being Refused Entry To Women’s Division

After being made aware that word of the below potential actions had become known in some, however small, parts of the media I can confirm that unless we are able to resolve the issue I will be taking the step of proceeding with legal action against the Australian Football League and its Gender Diversity Policy (Elite).

This is not a step I take lightly and not one which I have had any desire to take if it could be avoided, however I believe at this point I have no other option if I want to play football in the AFL Canberra First Grade Competition in 2021.