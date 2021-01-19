Transgender AFL Player Threatens To Sue After Being Refused Entry To Women’s Division
A transgender football player from Australia has been refused entry to Canberra’s first-grade women’s competition, and is now preparing to take the AFL to court.
31-year-old Hannah Mouncey, of Canberra, was previously barred from entering the AFLW draft in 2017 on account of her ‘strength, stamina or physique’.
Mouncey will now be unable to play in the ACT’s top female competition unless she is able to meet specific criteria outlined in a new AFL policy published in October 2020.
Since the policy was released, Mouncey has met with the AFL’s legal department. However, she was left unsatisfied with the outcome of this, which has led to her considering legal action.
In a statement shared on social media, Mouncey accused the AFL of discrimination, stating that she deserved to given the same level of respect as ‘the rest of society’.
Explaining that this was a statement she had hoped she wouldn’t have to make, Mouncey wrote:
After being made aware that word of the below potential actions had become known in some, however small, parts of the media I can confirm that unless we are able to resolve the issue I will be taking the step of proceeding with legal action against the Australian Football League and its Gender Diversity Policy (Elite).
This is not a step I take lightly and not one which I have had any desire to take if it could be avoided, however I believe at this point I have no other option if I want to play football in the AFL Canberra First Grade Competition in 2021.
After the AFL’s updated Gender Diversity Policy was introduced in October, Mouncey has reportedly attempted to highlight concerns on ‘numerous occasions’, but to no avail.
She continued:
These questions I believe are the bare minimum that need to be able to be answered for a process to be considered transparent and for all parties to be able to have faith in the process.
It’s been made abundantly clear numerous times to the AFL by the LGBTQI community (that) members who were involved in the AFL draft policies were discriminatory and more about exclusion than inclusion.
Although Mouncey had initially hoped the situation wouldn’t result in legal action, she believes that the AFL hadn’t acted in ‘good faith’ during their meetings:
Instead I came away feeling simply that the meetings were being held so that I could be fobbed off by the AFL’s legal team while they could still say they had a meeting.
I cannot emphasise enough how much I do not want to take this step. I have no desire to play AFLW, and it is simply my hope that common sense will prevail and that I will be able to play in the AFL Canberra first grade competition rather than having to play second grade.
The new policy outlines three requirements that trans women or non-binary footballers must be able to meet in order to play in the AFLW.
Firstly, the footballer’s testosterone levels have to have been either at or below five nmol/L for at least two years prior to their application.
If they are able to meet this threshold, they may nominate for the AFLW Draft or apply to participate in other elite competitions by providing information such as their height, weight, bench press, 20m sprint, vertical jump, GPS data and 2km time trial
If their application is approved, the player will then be required to keep their total testosterone levels below five nmol/L, and may be subjected to periodic testing.
Mouncey will now instead have to play in the B grade, as this is not considered to be part of the AFLW development pathway.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Australia, Now, transgender
CreditsHannah Mouncey/Twitter
Hannah Mouncey/Twitter