Transgender MMA Fighter Wins Debut Fight By Choking Out Opponent
Alana McLaughlin won her debut MMA fight by choking out her opponent.
McLaughlin made her debut on Friday, September 10, and was the first transgender fighter to compete as part of a professional MMA contest since 2014.
Fallon Fox was the first openly-transgender fighter to compete, and was sat cageside for McLaughin’s match.
The 38-year-old went up against Celine Provost and had to undergo several medical tests, one of which was done to ensure McLaughlin had suitable levels of hormones in her system.
The match appeared equally balanced between McLaughlin and Provost until round two where McLaughlin began to take control.
The former US Army Special Forces solider then proceeded to get Provost onto the ground and threw several punches.
Provost briefly rolled on top of McLaughlin, but McLaughlin quickly regained dominance by climbing on Provost’s back.
It was then that she began to choke out Provost, until the French fighter tapped out.
In a post-fight interview, McLaughlin said she was following in Fallon’s footsteps and that hopes that the future will see more trans athletes.
She said:
Right now, I’m following in Fallon’s footsteps. I’m just another step along the way and it’s my great hope that there are more to follow behind me.
If we want to see more trans athletes, if we want to see more opportunities for trans kids, we’re going to have to work our way into those spaces and make it happen.
Sharing a selfie of her bruised face on Instagram, McLaughlin clapped back at critics who claimed the 38-year-old cheated.
She wrote, ‘I’m getting a lot of variations of the same nasty messages calling me a cheater like I didn’t just get beat on for a round and a half. Y’all need to show @cylinelagrande some respect and take your concern trolling elsewhere.’
‘She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards she definitely won that first round. This is the only post I’ll make about this. Transphobes are just making my block hand stronger,’ McLaughlin continued.
