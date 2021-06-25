Transgender Runner Ruled ‘Ineligible’ For US Olympic Women’s Trials

cecetelfer/Instagram

Transgender athlete CeCe Telfer won’t be able to compete at the US Olympic trials due to being ‘ineligible’.

The runner had been hoping to take part in the women’s 400-metre hurdles, but she hasn’t met the eligibility regulations set by World Athletics for certain women’s events. Had she qualified, she would have been one of the first openly transgender athletes to compete in an Olympic event.

Telfer had previously competed at Franklin Pierce University (Division II), before returning to the sport for the women’s team. In 2019, she made history with a National Collegiate Athletic Association title.

She’s not able to compete in this week’s trials due to guidelines set by World Athletics in 2019, which closed off international women’s events between 400 metres and a mile to athletes with testosterone levels of five nonomoles per litre (nmol/L) or more, ESPN reports. Telfer would have had to sustain lower testosterone levels for a year.

Telfer’s manager David McFarland said she’s respecting the decision. ‘CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national – and world – stage again soon,’ he told AP.

USA Track and Field (USATF) also released a statement. ‘Following notification from World Athletics on June 17 that the conditions had not yet been met, USATF provided CeCe with the eligibility requirements and, along with World Athletics, the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility so that she could compete at the US Olympic Team Trials,’ it read.

‘According to subsequent notification to CeCe from World Athletics on June 22, she has not been able to demonstrate her eligibility,’ it added.

USATF also said it ‘strongly supports inclusivity and providing a clear path to participation in the sport for all, while also maintaining competitive fairness.’

‘If CeCe meets the conditions for transgender athlete participation in the future, we wholeheartedly back her participation in international events as a member of Team USATF,’ the statement added.

According to World Athletics, athletes are permitted to lower their testosterone levels using an oral contraceptive pill. ‘It is their choice whether or not to have any treatment, and [if so] which treatment to have,’ the governing body said.

‘I love what I’m doing and I’m getting to live my truth and live my authentic life. I believe that this is my way of being the change that I want to see in the world. And I live by that every single day,’ Telfer recently wrote in a Women’s Health blog.

