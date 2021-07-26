Triathlon Winner Compared To Superman After Swimming Leg Makes His Uniform See-Through

PA Images

Kristian Blummenfelt, the winner of the Tokyo Olympics’ triathlon event, captured the attention of the watching audience following the swimming section of the race.

With the Olympics underway, there have already been dramatic highs and crushing lows. Norwegian athlete Kristian Blummenfelt felt elation after he won the triathlon in one hour 45 minutes and four seconds. However, as he swam, cycled and ran towards the finish line, some people noticed he had a wardrobe malfunction.

During the swimming section of the event, his white uniform became see-through after the swimming part of the competition. Because of this, viewers could see what looked like his underwear.

Many took aim at the designer behind his attire. Emily Benammar, head of Digital Sport – News Corp Australia, reported the scathing commentary by television pundits. The pundits stated, ‘Can we talk about the Norwegian try suits. They’re a shocker. Whoever designed them needs to be sacked.’ The commentary also added, ‘They are of course his swimmers under there. Superman wears his underpants on the outside. They’ve got it wrong haven’t they.’

Others echoed similar sentiments as the commentators noted, ‘Norway have gone for proper “don’t trust that fart” tri suits haven’t they. Risky business.’

Following Blummenfelt’s win, some were a little less critical:

Whoever designed Norway’s triathlon kit for #TokyoOlympics2021 must have been inspired by Captain Underpants(?). Amazing finish by Blummenfelt though. Clearly the superhero outfit worked!

While the outfit split opinion, everyone was impressed with Blummenfelt’s sporting performance. The triathlete fought back in the last section of the race as he tried to catch up with GB athlete Alex Yee. Although Yee dominated most of the race, Blummenfelt managed to surge past and finish the race 11 seconds ahead of his opponent.

As a result, Blummenfelt can now enjoy earning Norway a gold medal.