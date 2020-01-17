Triple H Accused Of ‘Lacking Class’ After Joking About Paige’s Sex Life
Former wrestler Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has been accused of lacking class after making a ‘terrible’ joke about WWE star Paige.
27-year-old Paige – real name Saraya-Jade Bevis – retired from the ring due to injury in 2018, but prior to that was the subject of intense online scrutiny after her sex tapes were illegally posted online in 2017.
Triple H, now Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, referenced Paige’s sexuality, questioning whether she knew how many children she had.
You can watch the moment Triple H makes the joke below:
The former wrestler made the comments while discussing the futures of Edge and Paige – both stars of the WWE world whose careers were effectively stopped when they sustained neck injuries.
He said at the time:
When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge, Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return? I’m a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see them step into the ring and compete.
More importantly than that though, I would love to see them live long, healthy lives. Edge has kids, Paige — maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of.
His comments resulted in a wave of laughter erupting in the room, as though joking about the trauma someone has been put through as a result of hackers was completely acceptable and hilarious.
The majority didn’t find his ‘joke’ hilarious though, particularly Paige who tweeted the video alongside the caption: ‘Even my boss jokes about me… no wonder you guys still do it too.’
Immediately, fans of the professional wrestling personality let her know she had their support, criticising Triple H for his choice of words.
One person wrote: ‘This was disappointing by HHH and lacked class,’ while another said: ‘This is bullshit. Not a right thing to say about anyone, thought better of HHH.’
Another wrote:
Didn’t think it could be bad.. but holy crap I’m so sorry he said that. That’s not a joke, the intent and what he implied was horrible, you have good fans who do really love you. Please pay attention to them your family and non of the negativity. You already said 2020 is yours.
The comments come after Paige recently revealed she had spiralled into depression following the video leak and her wrestling injury, telling the New York Post: ‘To be publicly humiliated like that was terrible, and I don’t wish that for anyone.’
She continued:
I didn’t go to work; I didn’t do anything. I felt so rock bottom.
Earlier this week, Triple H told his social media followers he had reached out to Paige to apologise for his ‘terrible joke’, stating: ‘I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.’
Hopefully HHH will have learnt from his mistake and won’t make similar jokes in the future.
CreditsGary Cassidy/Twitter and 2 others
Gary Cassidy/Twitter
RealPaigeWWE/Twitter
New York Post
WWE star Paige on sex tape humiliation: ‘I don’t wish that for anyone’