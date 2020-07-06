Trump 2020 Car Wrecked Just 16 Laps Into 170-Lap NASCAR Race PRNlive/NASCARonNBC/Twitter

A racing car emblazoned with the slogan ‘Trump 2020’ was totalled in a huge pile-up this weekend, just 16 laps into a 170-lap race.

Corey LaJoie’s car was one of many that attempted to squeeze its way into the pitlane during the first few minutes of NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 5.

A pile-up occurred when a number of cars slammed into each other, rendering LaJoie’s car unusable as it suffered too much damage to keep racing.

You can watch the crash unfold below:

Trump 2020 was the primary sponsor for LaJoie’s car, with Go Fas Racing just last week announcing it had entered into a partnership with Patriots of America Pac – a pro-Donald Trump Political Action Committee.

This deal is good for nine races, including the Cup Series race at the Brickyard, with Go Fas team owner Archie St Hilaire saying at the time: ‘I am honoured to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America Pac.’

‘As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term,’ he continued. ‘Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!’

Driver LaJoie said he hoped the team’s car would make people ‘race to the polls in November’, adding: ‘I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track.’

The crash will therefore be a huge disappointment to the team, not just because they were unable to finish the race, but because the car’s first outing with the Trump sponsor was unsuccessful.

The car was making waves even before the crash, however, with many criticising Go Fas Racing for partnering with the pro-Trump committee. In fact, the partnership created so much backlash that shortly after it was announced, LaJoie made his Twitter account private after several people accused him of being ‘racist’ for supporting Trump’s reelection campaign.

LaJoie wasn’t the only one who had to pull out of the race after the crash; also involved in the pile-up were Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Brennan Poole. Each had to drop out after the accident.

Perhaps most notably though, a crew member for Ryan Blaney was struck by two cars in the crash while he worked on one of the cars, before being taken to hospital.

Tyre changer Zach Price had been working on the right side of Blaney’s car when he was first struck by Justin Allgaier’s car. He was then momentarily pinned between Blaney’s car and Brennan Poole’s car.

Thankfully, Price has since been released from Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, and will now travel with his team to its North Carolina headquarters before undergoing further evaluation.