Two Silver Medallists Removed From Tokyo Games After Going Sightseeing

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Aug 2021 15:41
Two Georgian judokas went sightseeing in Tokyo, despite rules being in place prohibiting Olympians from leaving the athletes’ village.

The athletes have been told to leave the Olympics as a result, and have had their accreditations removed.

The International Olympic Committee imposed strict rules in the wake of COVID cases surging in Japan in a bid to protect athletes from contracting the virus.

In addition to this, before the Games began it was announced that there would be no spectators at the events for the first time in Olympic history.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masanori Takaya said in an announcement yesterday, July 31, that a person or people had had their accreditation revoked and had been told to leave.

He explained, as per BBC Sport, ‘We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes’ village for sightseeing is something that should not happen.’

Apparently the two judokas had already left the country, however, as a Tokyo 2020 rule is that athletes must leave Japan within two days of competing.

While Takaya’s comments were vague, the Georgian Olympic Committee later confirmed that it was two of its athletes.

It’s believed the two silver medallists were Vazha Margvelashvili, 27, and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29. The pair reportedly left the village to visit ‘one of their good acquaintances’ who lives in Japan.

They were spotted were taking photographs at Tokyo Tower in their Olympic uniforms earlier this week.

A Georgia official told AFP, ‘No one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside. They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period.’

Other tourist activities are also banned, as is walking around the city and visiting tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars or gyms, The Guardian reports.

As of today, August 1, Tokyo 2020 officials confirmed that another 18 Olympics participants had contracted COVID since July 1. This brings the total number of cases in the past month to 264.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

