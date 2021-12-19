Tyron Woodley Attempted Illegal Body Slam On Jake Paul Ahead Of Mammoth KO

@LancerrLive/Twitter

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is said to have attempted an illegal body slam Jake Paul during their boxing rematch.

Jake Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch following their previous encounter in August.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has taken on the nickname of ‘The Problem Child’ and notched his fifth win in five fights, and his fourth knockout.

The 24-year-old has now knocked out every opponent he has faced in the ring, though he has yet to face a professional boxer as his previous opponents have been a fellow YouTuber, a former basketball player and two MMA fighters.

Paul won his previous fight against Woodley by split decision, though this time he knocked out the 39-year-old with a vicious punch to the head in the sixth round.

However, the YouTuber didn’t have everything his own way and picked up some injuries of his own, including a cut to the head inflicted by an accidental elbow in round three.

Meanwhile, in the fourth round Woodley was able to pick Paul up and attempt to body slam him into the canvas.

TalkSPORT described the body slam as a ‘rare moment of excitement’ in a fight that appeared to be close and scrappy with lots of clinching, and Woodley received a warning from the referee for it.

If Woodley was hoping to put his opponent out of commission with the body slam it didn’t work, as two rounds later he was on the receiving end of Paul’s knockout punch.