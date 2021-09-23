Tyron Woodley Confirms He’ll Get ‘I Love Jake Paul Tattoo’ This Weekend

unilad
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has pledged to get an ‘I love Jake Paul tattoo’ inked on his body this weekend as a means of securing a rematch.

YouTube personality Paul, 24, won their first fight back in August, telling Woodley while still in the ring that he would agree to fight him in a rematch if he got the tattoo.

Although Woodley, 39, agreed to this at the time, many fans didn’t think he would actually go through with it. Turns out, he was completely serious, and is keen to seat himself in the tattoo artist’s chair this Saturday, September 25.

Tyron Woodley (Alamy)Alamy

During an Instagram Live session with Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani, Woodley said:

I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back. I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. Yeah, I’m going to do it on Saturday.

Woodley went on to discuss whereabouts he’d get the inking:

Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f****** knuckles. To me it’s like this, if a dude wants to pay me to whip his a**, since he ‘paid me and promoted the fight’, then I love you.

It remains to be seen exactly what the tattoo will look like, however it semms like it won’t be particularly subtle.

Last month, Paul stipulated a series of guidelines, stating that the tattoo had to be ‘3×2 inches at least’, and ‘has to be visible with shorts and shirt on’. Paul also emphasised that photos of the body art have to be posted to social media, meaning fans will no doubt get a glimpse.

At the time of the original fight, Paul actually had tattoo artist Tatu Baby flown in to ink the loser after the bout. However, Woodley opted not to go for it at the time; whether or not he’ll go for it this time around remains to be seen.

