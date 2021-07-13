Tyrone Mings Hit Out At Priti Patel For ‘Stoking The Fire’ After Players Racially Abused

PA Images/pritipatel/Twitter

England’s Tyrone Mings has slammed Home Secretary Priti Patel for her hypocritical response after players were racially abused at the Euros.

Following England’s loss to Italy in the UEFA Euro Final, a number of social media users hurled racist messages at members of the team, with Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho being particular targets.

Police have now opened up an investigation into the messages, while the Football Association (FA) has issued a statement strongly condemning the ‘disgusting abuse’ and all those responsible for it.

Patel also spoke up after the abuse came to light, tweeting that she was ‘disgusted that

England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media’.

She added:

It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.

However, given comments Patel has previously made about the England team, many found her response to be hollow and hypocritical rather than truly supportive.

Just last month, Patel dismissed the act of taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 matches, telling GB News it was ‘gesture politics’, and refused to criticise fans who booed players for making this peaceful protest.

Speaking with GB News, Patel said she believed fans had a right to boo the team for taking the knee, stating, ‘that’s a choice for them, quite frankly’.

Taking to Twitter, Mings highlighted the hypocrisy of the home secretary for speaking out on this issue after having previously criticised anti-racism demonstrations.

Mings tweeted:

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.

Mings’ tweet comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had ‘failed the test of leadership’ after he didn’t condemn those who booed England players for taking the knee.