Tyson Fury Appears To Mock Anthony Joshua Following Shock Oleksandr Usyk Defeat

Alamy/Youtube/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury has seemingly mocked Anthony Joshua following the latter’s shocking defeat against Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk and Joshua went head to head in the ring last night, September 25, and while most people’s bets will have been on Joshua, Usyk ended up victorious.

The pair went for 12 rounds, but judges unanimously decided that Usyk won, making him the new WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the world.

During the fight, many believed Usyk had the opportunity to knock his 31-year-old opponent out, but the Ukrainian boxer was advised not to do so.

Alamy

He said in a post-match interview, ‘I had no objective to knock him out. My corner pushed me not to do that. My trainer said no and to stick to my job.’

Adding salt to the wound, Tyson Fury‘s management team have taken to social media to taunt Joshua in the wake of his loss.

MTK Global Boxing tweeted today, September 26, ‘And STILL the best heavyweight on the planet,’ alongside a picture of Fury and his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles.

While Fury himself is yet to comment on last night’s fight, he retweeted MTK Global Boxing‘s post, which has since been liked more than 10,000 times.

Earlier this week, Fury expressed that he thought Joshua would have to put in the work to defeat Usyk. He said on Friday, as per The Sun, ‘I expect AJ to come out trying to box a bit more because of this new way he boxes now and uses his jab.’

‘And he knows he doesn’t have the stamina to take a fight to somebody under sustained pressure, and keep that up, because he gasses after about three rounds,’ Fury added.

The Wythenshawe-born boxer has long been taunting Joshua, with a fight between the two said to be on the cards at some point in the future.

