Tyson Fury Asks For More Prayers As He Gives Update On Newborn Baby

Tyson Fury has asked fans to ‘keep Athena in your prayers’ after the birth of his daughter.

The heavyweight champ welcomed his sixth child yesterday, August 8, with his wife of 13 years, Paris Fury. ‘Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning, Athena Fury. God is great,’ he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Athena is the couple’s third daughter, coming after Venezuela and Valencia Amber. They also have three sons: Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Prince John James.

Fury has since given a further update on his newborn baby. ‘Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well, hopefully she comes out of ICU today,’ he wrote. ‘Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.’

There was initially a risk of Fury missing the birth of Athena due to his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, but a positive COVID-19 test in the boxer’s camp saw it postponed.

While talking a big game when it comes to fighting – he recently described Wilder as a ‘big excuse-making bully dosser’ – Fury has always been vocal about remaining a family man through any success.

‘Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money. It doesn’t really matter but the one thing you can’t get back is your family. You can’t get back time lost and that’s the crazy thing about it all,’ he told Gareth A Davies.