Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child

Tyson Fury has announced the birth of his sixth child, Athena Fury.

In a post on Instagram, the heavyweight boxer confirmed the news, writing ‘Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning, Athena Fury. God is great.’

Athena is Fury’s third daughter with his wife of 13 years, Paris, following Venezuela and Valencia Amber. The couple also have three sons: Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Prince John James.

Fury was initially expected to miss the birth of his child having been slated to fight Deontay Wilder in a winner-takes-all showdown late last month. However, it was confirmed following news of a positive COVID-19 test in the British fighter’s camp just weeks before the bout – which was later revealed to have been Fury himself – that the fight would be postponed.

He has since recovered and is expected to take on the American in a rematch in the autumn. The postponement means a long-awaited fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will likely not take place until next year.

‘I want nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on 24 July, but I guess the beating will have to wait,’ said Manchester-born Fury, 32.

‘Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever,’ Fury said following the postponement. ‘We will fight 9 October and I will knock him spark out.’