Tyson Fury Freaks Everyone Out After Licking Blood Off Deontay Wilder’s Neck
The Gypsy King sits atop the throne again: Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their blockbuster rematch, and even got a taste of his blood in the bout.
In the fight to become WBC heavyweight world champion at the MGM Grand, the Brit emerged victorious over his American rival, forcing him throw in the towel in the seventh round.
As the Bronze Bomber clinged onto Fury in the sixth round, as the fight neared its end, Fury couldn’t wait to taste the win – seemingly having a little lick of the blood on his neck.
Fury employed his repertoire of skills in a stunning display of boxing, dominating Wilder for most of the fight and achieving two knockdowns.
In the sixth round, Fury landed a sweet right hook on Wilder, which induced a pouring of blood from his ear. The pair then entered into a clinch, with the Gypsy King apparently licking the trickling blood off of his opponent.
As for why the Brit would do such a thing, chances are it’s an intimidation tactic, an effort to emasculate Wilder. By the sixth round, Fury was likely confident of his impending win – so why not throw in a couple of psychological jabs before pummelling him to the canvas?
One user echoed this theory, writing: ‘Tyson Fury hit a lick. The emasculation that just happened.’
It marks the first defeat for Wilder, who was seen receiving stitches to his ear in the dressing room post-fight. He didn’t appear at the scheduled press conference and left the Las Vegas venue for checks at the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Wilder’s head coach, Jay Deas, told Fox Sports: ‘He had a small cut inside the ear. May have affected his equilibrium, and so he’s just going to get a couple of stitches there. That’s really the extent of it. It was a tough, gruelling fight with a tough, gruelling fighter.’
Following his victory, Fury told BT Sport Box Office:
I told everybody with a pair of ears that the Gypsy King would return to the throne. My last fight everybody wrote me off. I was underweight and over-trained. I’m a destroyer. Not bad for someone with pillow fists.
I’m a man of my word. I told Wilder, his team, the world. We trained for a knockout; we wasn’t tapping around in that gym. I talk like this because I can back it up. People write me off, they look at my fat belly and bald head and think I can’t fight. He fought the best Tyson Fury, we’re both in our primes.
Will they meet in the ring again? Fury thinks so. ‘I expect him to ask for the third fight. I know he’s a warrior and I’ll be waiting,’ he said.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Neck, The Gypsy King, tyson fury